/'Following due process:' KKR clarify Mustafizur Rahman release in official statement

Three-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL franchise confirmed the development through an official statement, making it clear that the decision was not taken by the team but was carried out after instructions from the league’s governing body.

KKR releases official statement

Mustafizur had been signed by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore but will not now feature in the upcoming season. In their statement, Kolkata Knight Riders said, “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The franchise also confirmed that they will be allowed to sign a replacement player as per IPL rules, with more clarity expected in the coming days.

Mustafizur Rahman is one of Bangladesh’s most experienced fast bowlers and has been a regular name in the IPL over the years. Known for his cutters and variations, the left-arm pacer has played for five different franchises in the league and has often been used as a specialist death-overs bowler.

In his IPL career so far, Mustafizur has played 60 matches and picked up 65 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. His experience and ability to bowl in pressure situations made him a valuable option for KKR, especially with the season approaching fast.

His release could come as a setback for the three-time IPL champions, who will now need to rethink their bowling plans. With the auction cycle and squad balance in mind, the choice of replacement will be crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders as they prepare for IPL 2026.