/India vs New Zealand ODI rivalry: Head-to-head record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers and more

India and New Zealand’s ODI rivalry features close head-to-head battles, iconic performances and memorable records. Here’s a complete look at their ODI history, including most runs, most wickets, and key match moments.
India and New Zealand have faced each other 120 times in ODI cricket since 1975. India holds a slight edge with 62 wins, while New Zealand have won 50 matches. Seven games ended with no result, underlining a competitive rivalry.
Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in India vs New Zealand ODIs. Across 42 matches, the former India captain scored 1,750 runs, including five centuries, often dominating New Zealand’s bowling attack with his trademark consistency.
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath leads the wicket charts in this rivalry. He picked up 51 wickets in 30 ODIs against New Zealand, using pace and movement to trouble batters across different conditions and eras.
India’s highest ODI total against New Zealand is 397/4, scored during the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. In contrast, New Zealand were bowled out for just 79 by India in Visakhapatnam in 2016.
New Zealand’s biggest win over India came in 2010, when they thrashed India by 200 runs in Dambulla. Meanwhile, India’s narrowest win was a thrilling one-run victory in Wellington back in 1990.