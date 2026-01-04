/Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC Test bowling rankings 2026

From Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2026. This list also includes Matt Henry, Mitchell Starc and Noman Ali
Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, tops the chart of latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 879 points. In 52 Tests, Bumrah has picked up 234 wickets at a bowling average of 19.79. His tally also includes 16 five-wicket hauls.
Mitchell Starc, known for his pace, is placed second on the latest Test ICC bowling rankings with 843 points. In his Test career, Starc has played 104 matches and took 428 wickets at a bowling average of 26.43 and an economy of 3.43.
In the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings, Pakistan’s Noman Ali is tied for second place with Australia’s Mitchell Starc, both on 843 points.
In Tests, Ali has played 21 matches and has picked up 97 wickets at a bowling average of 24.51. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls.
Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. Currently, Cummins with 841 points is placed on fourth position in the latest Test rankings. In his Test career, he has played 72 matches and took 315 wickets at a bowling average of 22.05.
Matt Henry, known for his excellent seam position, features fifth on this list with 836 points. Henry in his Test career has played 33 matches and has taken 140 wickets at a bowling average of 27.13. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.