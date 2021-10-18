T20 WC warm-up match: KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's half-centuries help India defeat England by 7 wickets

PTI
Dubai, United Arab Emirates Published: Oct 18, 2021, 10:46 PM(IST)

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan during warm-up match Photograph:( PTI )

India defeated England in its first warm-up match by seven wickets in Dubai as Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul scored quickfire half-centuries each while chasing 189.

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan hammered scintillating fifties after Mohammed Shami's three-wicket burst as India registered a seven-wicket win over England in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Kishan smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 70, while KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Rishabh Pant (29 off 14) also chipped in as India chased down 188 runs with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed a 36-ball 49 and Moeen Ali hit a whirlwind 20-ball 43 to help England post 188 for 5 after being sent in to bat.

For India, besides Shami (3/40), fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and spinner Rahul Chahar (1/43) were also among wickets.

Brief Score:

England: 188 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43; Mohammed Shami 3/40).

India: 192 for 3 in 19 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ishan Kishan 70; David Willey 1/16).

