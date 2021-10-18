T20 WC warm-up match: KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's half-centuries help India defeat England by 7 wickets

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan hammered scintillating fifties after Mohammed Shami's three-wicket burst as India registered a seven-wicket win over England in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Kishan smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 70, while KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Rishabh Pant (29 off 14) also chipped in as India chased down 188 runs with six balls to spare.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Experienced Sri Lanka beat spirited Namibia by seven wickets to make winning start

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed a 36-ball 49 and Moeen Ali hit a whirlwind 20-ball 43 to help England post 188 for 5 after being sent in to bat.

For India, besides Shami (3/40), fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and spinner Rahul Chahar (1/43) were also among wickets.

ALSO READ | As India gear up for T20 World Cup 2021, a look at team's performances in ICC events under Virat Kohli

Brief Score:

England: 188 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43; Mohammed Shami 3/40).

India: 192 for 3 in 19 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ishan Kishan 70; David Willey 1/16).