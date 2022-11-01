T20 WC 2022, India vs Bangladesh, live cricket streaming: When and where to watch crucial Super 12 tie?

Team India will face Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 02). After two successive wins, Rohit Sharma & Co. lost a close game to South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth on Sunday (October 30). While India's destiny remain in their own hands to reach the semi-finals, they will hope to beat the Bangla Tigers -- who also remain in contention to reach the final four -- and strengthen their chances of progressing ahead.

The last time India and Bangladesh squared off in the T20 WC was in the 2016 edition, held in India. Playing at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium, Bengaluru, the then MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue only managed a modest 146/7 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Bangla Tigers were cruising towards a win, with two needed off the last three balls, before they lost the plot to be restricted to 145/9; losing by a run courtesy of Dhoni's famous run-out.

So far, India and Bangladesh have faced each other thrice in the T20 WC. The one-time winners have won on all occasions. Will the script remain the same this time around as well?

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the match:

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be held at The Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

At what time will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match commence?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 face-off will get underway at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match's live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.