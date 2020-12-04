Swiss ace Roger Federer accused of 'changing ranking system to protect himself'

Swiss ace Roger Federer barely made an appearance on a tennis court this year due to injuries. However, Federer is still among the top five rankings due to temporary changes in the ranking system in view of coronavirus crisis.

Dick Hordorff, who is the Vice President of the German Tennis Federation, has alleged that Federer has misused his position on the ATP Players Council to change the ranking system to protect his rank in the list.

“Roger Federer simply changed the ranking method to protect himself,” Hordorff said on the Quiet Please podcast. “It is irresponsible and quite simply incorrect.

“In my opinion, he takes advantage of his position on the Players’ Council.

“It must nevertheless be said that without the change in the ranking system, Roger Federer would not be in the top 50.”

However, there is no evidence that the Swiss player was involved while these changes were made. WTA also implemented a similar king of the system amid the pandemic.

Pandemic hit world sports and brought all the events to a screeching halt. Wimbledon had to cancel the event for the first time in 75 years due to the pandemic. Many players pulled out of several grand slams citing health concerns. However, Novak Djokovic remained the world no. 1 after a successful 2020 season.