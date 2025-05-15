Published: May 15, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:36 IST

Story highlights Mendis was playing in the competition for Quetta Gladiators until last week but decided against returning due to perceived safety concerns. Sports, Cricket

Show Full Article

Star Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has ditched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his maiden IPL stint, replacing Gujarat Titans’ Jos Buttler for the IPL 2025 Playoffs. England selectors named Buttler in the ODI squad for the home series against West Indies, which begins May 29 - the same day when the playoffs get underway, making him unavailable for the knockout games this season.

Last Friday (May 9), the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan; likewise, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also suspended PSL 2025, later trying to stage it outside the country, but failed.

Mendis was playing in the competition for Quetta Gladiators until last week but decided against returning (when PSL 2025 resumes on May 17) due to perceived safety concerns. Instead, he opted to accept GT’s offer to play as a replacement for one of their top scorers this season, Buttler, in the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

For the record, Mendis never featured in the cash-rich league before, making it his debut season should he get a game.

Although Gujarat Titans have two wicketkeeping options in their squads, Anuj Rawat and Kumar Khushagra, Mendis’ form could force them to replace an overseas top-order batter with another. Meanwhile, Mendis scored 143 runs in five contested PSL matches this season, striking at 168.

Meanwhile, GT sits in the top position on the points table with joint-most points alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points), but with a better NRR. In 11 contested matches thus far, Gujarat has won eight and lost three. For GT to seal their IPL 2025 Playoffs spot, they must win at least one of the three remaining games.

In the revised IPL 2025 schedule, Gujarat will face Delhi Capitals in an away clash on Sunday (May 18) before hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 22 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) three days later on May 25.

Buttler, alongside those picked in the ODI squad for the WI series, shall leave the tournament midway (on May 25). The T20 veteran is also among the top run-getters this season, hitting 500 runs in 11 outings, including five fifties.