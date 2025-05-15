Published: May 15, 2025, 07:51 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:51 IST

The latest report suggests that they have pushed back their preparation date for the summit clash against Australia at the Lord's starting June 11.

The talks around the IPL 2025 playoffs continue to create a ruckus among the boards, teams, fans and those participating. After the BCCI announced the resumption of IPL 2025 following its suspension on May 9, several teams began sweating over the availability of their overseas players due to logistical and national team commitments. Cricket South Africa (CSA) is the latest to make changes to their WTC Final 2025 preparation plans.

Though they earlier stated that the board decided against extending NOCs to its WTC Final-bound players, the latest report suggests that they have pushed back their preparation date for the summit clash against Australia at the Lord’s starting June 11.

CSA had issued NOCs to all IPL-bound players till May 25 - the original date of the IPL final; however, following unprecedented circumstances that forced the BCCI to suspend the tournament, everything went up for a toss. Later, the Indian Board released a revised schedule, which sees IPL 2025 resuming on May 17 and ending on June 3. This schedule change has put plenty of boards and players in a tight spot over managing and honouring franchise and international cricket commitments.

As reported earlier, CSA's director of national teams and high performance, Enoch Nkwe, said, "It is an individual decision, obviously, to return or to play or continue.

“One thing we've made clear, and we are finalising this with the IPL and the BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations."

"May 26 is the latest for the Test guys to come back. The original plans don't change because the No. 1 priority is the WTC final. We've been engaging with them over the last day or two to make sure we're all on the same page."

It changed quickly. A West Australian report, also carried out by several leading publications, confirms that Nkwe stated a new date for South Africa’s training date for the WTC Final.

“Correction – the squad will resume training for the game on June 3rd,” he said. “The matter is being discussed higher up than me. At ground level, we are focusing on preps for the WTC final.”

Meanwhile, eight WTC-Final-Bound South African players are currently plying their trades in IPL 2025, including Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Corbin Bosch (MI), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings) and Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), whose participation remains unclear as of now.

Besides, considering the revised IPL 2025 schedule, which sees the Playoffs get underway from May 29 till June 3, CSA’s preparation game against Zimbabwe would have to be pushed back.