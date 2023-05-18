SRH vs RCB Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

SRH vs RCB Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 65 of the IPL season 2023 on Thursday, May 18. The clash will take place at the home ground of Hyderabad, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bangalore is currently placed in the fifth spot in the IPL points table after winning six of their 12 matches. Hyderabad, on the other hand, is already out of the playoffs while RCB need to win their upcoming two matches to make it to the playoffs.

SRH lost their last match against Gujarat Titans by 34 runs. RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last match by a huge margin of 112 runs.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: SRH vs RCB- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Hyderabad and Bangalore have faced each other in 22 matches in IPL. Out of these 22 games, Hyderabad has won 12 whereas Bangalore has come out victorious on 9 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of SRH vs RCB stands at 12-9. In their recent encounter, SRH has dominated, winning three out of the last five matches against RCB.

Matches played: 22

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 9 SRH vs RCB- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has provided high-scoring affairs in the ongoing season. Bowling first will be ideal in these conditions and anything above 190 runs will be a good total for the team batting first. SRH vs RCB- IPL 2023: Weather update Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 28 and 39 degrees Celsius. SRH vs RCB- IPL 2023: Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj SRH vs RCB- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will win today’s match. SRH vs RCB- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



