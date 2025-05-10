Southampton claimed a precious point against Manchester City on Saturday to move past the Premier League record-low mark of 11 points.

Advertisment

The goalless draw at St Mary's took the already-relegated Saints to 12 points, one more than Derby mustered in the 2007/08 campaign.

City dominated possession and had 26 shots to Southampton's two, but were unable to find a way past Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Also read | Pep Guardiola says Manchester City season has been toughest in management

Advertisment

"Delighted. We're not happy about how the season has gone, but we're happy we've avoided that record," said Ramsdale.

"We're under no illusions that it's not a great points tally. The fans are happy in the sun, smiling.

"Everyone knows it's been a difficult season for us. That one was for the fans and also the lads who have given everything. A lot of Mondays coming in after heavy defeats. Today is a relief."

Advertisment

Pep Guardiola's men, dethroned as English champions by Liverpool, would have moved level on points with second-placed Arsenal had they won.

But third-placed City remain well-placed to finish in the top five, which would secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

With two games to play, they are four points clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, though their rivals have a game in hand.

Even Erling Haaland, back for his first match since late March, could not find a way to break the deadlock against Saints, who have won just two league games all season.

Stoppage time proved agonising for home fans, with City substitute Omar Marmoush denied only by the crossbar, before the full-time whistle ensured Southampton would not be making unwanted history.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.