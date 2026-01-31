/SL vs ENG, 1st T20I: Curran claims hat-trick as England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs, lead series 1-0

Sam Curran claimed a hat-trick as England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis method in the first T20 International at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, on Friday (Jan 30). The match was affected by rain and was shortened to 17 overs per side. Curran became only the second England player, after Chris Jordan to take a hat-trick in T20 Internationals. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 133 in 16.2 overs. They made a strong start and reached 76 for one in seven overs. Kusal Mendis scored 37, while Pathum Nissanka contributed 23. However, spinner Adil Rashid turned the game around with figures of 3 for 19, removing both set batters and Dhananjaya de Silva. Sri Lanka then slipped to 98 for six by the end of the 12th over.

Curran finished the innings in style during the 16th over, taking three wickets in three balls. Dasun Shanaka was caught at mid-off, Maheesh Theekshana was caught on the boundary and Matheesha Pathirana was bowled. Sri Lanka lost their final four wickets for just four runs.

However, Jofra Archer, playing his first match after a side strain, failed to impress and bowled three overs for 22 runs without taking a wicket.

During chase, England lost Jos Buttler for 17 after he hit four consecutive boundaries off Ehsan Malinga. Malinga also dismissed Jacob Bethell, while Phil Salt survived an early chance due to a dropped catch. Tom Banton made a quick 29 before getting out to Pathirana.

Sri Lanka’s fielding errors continued as Pathum Nissanka dropped Harry Brook when he was on 11. Salt was eventually dismissed in the 15th over, but England were already close to the target.

Rain stopped play with England on 125 for four after 15 overs, well ahead of the required score, sealing the win. With this victory, England lead the three-match T20I series 1-0, with the second match set to be played on Sunday (February 1) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.