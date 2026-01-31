/IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

India will face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Saturday (Jan 31). The Men in Blue have already sealed the series by winning the first three matches, though New Zealand bounced back with a 50-run victory in the fourth game. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 beginning on Feb 7, the final match serves as an important warm-up for both the sides. India will look to finalise their playing XI, while New Zealand will aim to address their batting concerns ahead of the tournament.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I - Live streaming details

As the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I?

The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday (Jan 31), at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, starting at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand T20I squads -

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy