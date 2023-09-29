Shubman Gill has potential to become best player of this generation: Yuvraj Singh's BIG claim ahead of CWC '23

Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form in 2023. The right-hander has had a dream run across formats, slamming his maiden T20I ton as well, but his form in ODIs have made heads turn. The opener has so far slammed as many as five centuries and enters the forthcoming ODI World Cup as the No. 2 ranked batter in ICC ODI Rankings for batters. The star opener ended as the Player-of-the-Series in India's three ODIs versus Australia, which ended on Wednesday (September 27), and will start the 50-over mega event on a positive note.

Ahead of India's CWC 2023 opener, where they lock horns with Australia on October 08 in Chennai, former Indian all-rounder and 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has made a bold claim on his statesman. Yuvraj feels Gill has it in him to become the 'best player of this generation'.

Speaking to The Week, Yuvraj was all praise for the talented opener and said, "Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation. The guy works hard. Since he was 19-20, his attitude has always been like that. He works four times harder than a normal guy since he was a kid. Whatever I have worked with him, he can be the player of this era."

"He (Gill) scored 91 in a Test match which India won (versus Australia in Gabba). He scored two fifties as well on his first tour to Australia which I don't know how many players have done. I am sure he will score runs in Australia, South Africa as well as England."

The 41-year-old Yuvraj opined on Gill's role in the upcoming 50-over showpiece event in India. "He (Gill) is in such a stage right now that he is fearless. He can be a game-changer for India in the World Cup. He opened up the game against Pakistan and put the bowlers under pressure."

The marquee tournament kicks off on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Talking about India, they will rely on Gill's form, the experience of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. to go the distance in the 2023 edition.

