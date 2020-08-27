Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports

Many Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. Players who tested positive will have to self-isolate for 10 days and return with a negative COVID-19 test before they taking part in the training sessions.

However, the reports didn’t mention the name of the players while Chelsea haven’t officially confirmed the news. As per a report in Times, Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive for COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The Frank Lampard-managed outfit, who finished fourth last season, will commence their 2020-21 Premier League season against Brighton on September 14 but the unavailability of some of the players, who tested positive for COVID-19 might irk the management.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been super active in the transfer market and have already secured the big-name signings of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell. Chelsea will also announce the signing of Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz soon in what has been one of the biggest transfer window for the London club.

The Lampard-managed side finished fourth in the 2019-20 season while securing the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 berth despite not signing a single player due to their transfer ban.

On Wednesday, Chelsea announced the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

‘I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club and the manager played a massive part in me signing here,’ said Chilwell.

‘I think every player wants to play for a huge club in their career and I’m no different, but talking to Frank before I signed really made up my mind that I wanted to come and play here.

‘He installed a lot of confidence in me, he told me about the system he wants to play, how I’d fit into that and he just seemed a really good guy that you could talk to about anything. It’s important to have that relationship and trust with a manager and he’s also very keen on young players being given a chance.

‘We’ve seen that over the past season under Frank, he does play the younger players if they are good enough and just from speaking to him, I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started.