Ruthless Rafael Nadal thrashes Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open crown, clinches 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal was absolutely unstoppable as he thrashed Norway's Casper Ruud in straights sets to win the French Open 2022 men's singles final in Paris on Sunday (June 05). Nadal has now won the French Open crown a record 14 times, a feat which has not been achieved by any male or female player in tennis history. He has also clinched a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title further enhancing his lead over arch-rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are both tied on 20 Grand Slams each.

Nadal was an overwhelming favourite heading into the summit clash against 23-year-old Ruud, who he had mentored during his early days at the famous Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. Rudd had admitted ahead of the final that he almost lost each time he came up against the Spaniard during practice matches at the academy.

It was nothing different at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris on Sunday as Nadal once again proved why he remains the King of Clay. Nadal extended his flawless record in the French Open finals to 14-0. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has never lost in a final at the Roland Garros throughout his illustrious career.

He has come up against some of the best in the business with the likes of Djokovic, Federer and Stan Wawrinka among others trying to stop him in a French Open final. However, the Spaniard has managed to outclass them all to create an unparalleled legacy at the Roland Garros.

