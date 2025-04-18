Team India's ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, feels overwhelmed by the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) gesture of naming a stand after him at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Rohit admitted feeling surreal (over this) and that he remains grateful to the association for honouring him. Meanwhile, following a recent general body meeting on Tuesday (Apr 15), the MCA decided to name the Level 3 stand of the Divecha Pavilion at the Wankhede after Rohit Sharma.

Advertisment

“Now to sit back and think that there is going to be a stadium stand in my game, it is such an unreal feeling. It is something that I have never thought of, and I will be forever grateful for this big honour in my life," Rohit said while unveiling the third edition of T20 Mumbai - an IPL-style franchise-based league of the MCA.

Rohit said he never imagined coming this far in his cricket career when he made his debut, let alone thinking about having a stand after him. The Indian skipper, who led the Men in Blue to two different ICC titles in two years, admitted feeling emotional seeing his name on the stands.

Also read | IPL 2025: Sanju Samson doubtful for RR's home game against Lucknow Super Giants: Dravid

Advertisment

“When you start playing the game, you don't know how long you are going to play the game for, let alone all these milestones and achievements that you achieve while playing the game.

“But to get this kind of honour, having a stand named after you, is something that I cannot imagine. But once I see my name there on the stand, it will be a very emotional moment for me and like I said, from not having to enter the stadium and now to have a stand, those two moments, so much has happened between these two moments, so I am forever grateful," he said.

Meanwhile, the T20 Mumbai League will get underway on May 26, a day after the IPL 2025 final, with the eight-team tournament comprising 20 matches, running until the first week of June.

Advertisment

Also read | MCA to honour India captain Rohit Sharma for decorated career amid toothless IPL run

While the MCA has named Rohit the brand ambassador of the T20 League, India internationals like Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, and Sarfaraz Khan, among others, will feature as icon players.

Rohit in IPL 2025

The former Mumbai Indians captain is enduring a tough time with the bat this edition, having failed to convert his starts to big scores thus far in IPL 2025.

Although his scores in the first five matches were all but disappointing, his 26 off 16 balls against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his previous outing gave the fans some hope of him returning to form sooner rather than later.

Rohit hit three sixes during his brief stay at the crease, with a pull shot off Mohammed Shami being the best of the lot.