The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honour Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma for his almost two-decade decorated international career by naming a stand after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the city. The latest report suggests that the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will soon be named Rohit Sharma Stand.

An Indian Express report claims this decision was taken during the recently concluded 86th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. Although the talking point of the meeting was to raise the corpus for the affiliated clubs to INR 75 crore, with a forward plan to increase it to INR 100 crore in the coming years, MCA renaming two more stands, Grand Stand Level 3 and Grand Stand Level 4, as Sharad Pawar Stand and Ajit Wadekar Stand, respectively, was another highlight.

Besides this, the MCA also decided to pay tribute to its late president, Amol Kale, by renaming the match day office at the MCA Pavilion as the MCA Office Lounge.

Ex-MI coach backs Rohit to hit top form

Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit hasn't hit the top form in this league for a few seasons now, but the franchise's former head coach, Mark Boucher, feels he is just one outing away from returning to his best.

Against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his latest outing in IPL 2025, Rohit scored a quick-fire 26 off 16 balls, hitting three sixes, and most importantly, looked like returning to form. His pull shot of Mohammed Shami, which went quite a distance, was perhaps the best of the night.

“Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to go after the bowlers. We saw some good old-fashioned Rohit Sharma sixes – big ones too. I liked his attitude. He put the bowlers under pressure, created scoring opportunities. He was just past the 30 mark — a big score is coming very soon. He’s looking in that zone again,” Boucher said on ‘Jiostar’.

Meanwhile, his numbers this season haven't looked pleasing.

In his previous five outings before the SRH match, Rohit registered scores of 0, 8, 13, 17 and 18. Although MI returned to winning ways with back-to-back victories, bettering their position on the points table and the NRR, Rohit's failure to convert his starts remains a worry for the team.

