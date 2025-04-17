After the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) made it mandatory for all centrally contracted players not picked for any Indian squad or out with an injury or unavoidable personal reasons to play domestic cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) followed their path, making it compulsory for their capped Indian cricketers, including India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and hard-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube to play the upcoming Mumbai T20I League.

The MCA also decided to make India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma the ‘Face of their League.’

Per the latest report, the board has informed all these players, alongside Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur, that should the selectors not pick them for India’s away Test tour of England (June-August), they have to make themselves available for selection for this league. All players, including SKY, Iyer and Dube, have already expressed their willingness to play in this league.

“All Mumbai’s Indian players have been informed that they have to play the T20 Mumbai League, which will begin after the IPL. It’s mandatory, unless those who have India commitment or injury issues, they can skip,’ an MCA official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Besides, to lure them into committing to playing in this league, the MCA will also offer INR 15 lakh to their Indian players as appearance fees, up and above their auction salary.

“Indian players will be paid 15 lakh separately by the association as a participation fee, plus they will earn separately from the auction fees. We are working on the base price and other details,” a source close to the information added.

Players and auction

Likewise, in the IPL auction, the players have registered their names for the Mumbai T20 League, with the latest report suggesting that around 2800 local cricketers have registered themselves. While the league’s auction will be held next month (in May), the state association plans to get this underway right after the IPL, scheduled from May 26 to June 5.

“The response to Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League has been phenomenal. The fact that over 2800 players have registered speaks volumes about both the popularity of the league and the undying cricket passion of Mumbaikars. We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricket stars,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said in a statement.

