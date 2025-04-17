BCCI central contract list for the upcoming season will not have many exceptions as most first-team players will retain their places; however, there will be a few new additions to the list with the top names, including batter Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma, alongside spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, though there is no mention of gloveman Ishan Kishan’s return to the list.

Advertisment

The BCCI central contract for the upcoming season list shall be out soon, with the latest reports suggesting minute changes to the four designated categories. While ace quick Jasprit Bumrah, ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would retain their places in the A+ category, reserved for the top performers across formats, the BCCI could also promote ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill (A) to the top category.

Also read | Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip sacked by BCCI from Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff after poor display in Australia - Report

Meanwhile, the BCCI could bring back Iyer to the contract list after dropping him and Kishan midway through it the last time, punishing them for not honouring the BCCI’s orders. The Indian Cricket Board made it mandatory for every contracted player not picked for any Indian squad or unavailable with injury or for unavoidable personal reasons to appear for their respective state teams in domestic cricket, regardless of the format. While Iyer disobeyed orders, citing back issues despite NCA doctors clearing him, Kishan remained unavailable for selection due to mental health issues.

Advertisment

However, both returned to domestic cricket soon after, scoring tons of runs, with Iyer later receiving an India call-up for the away Sri Lanka tour. Although he failed to press his case for retention in India’s white-ball squads, Iyer was one of the cornerstones for India’s Champions Trophy success early this year. Meanwhile, Kishan, playing for his new IPL franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), slammed his maiden hundred in his debut game this season, pushing his return to the Indian Team.

Who are the new entrants to the list?

Abhishek Sharma is the first name on the list set for his maiden central contract, with his India and SRH teammate, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, another name tipped this time. Alongside them, seamer Harshit Rana, who had a breakthrough with his Test debut in Perth Down Under, might also make the cut. All three and Varun would be part of the C category.

Advertisment

As per the BCCI standard policy, "athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis."

Per Cricbuzz, the BCCI decision-makers have decided on these names lately.

(With inputs from agencies)