The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly sacked men’s batting team coach Abhishek Nayar and fielding coach T. Dilip from Gautam Gambhir’s coaching staff. According to media reports emerging on Thursday (April 17), the BCCI took swift action against the coaching staff with an eye on England series in June. The decision comes three months after the Indian team lost 1-3 in five-match Test series against Australia Down Under.

Advertisment

Abhishek Nayar, T.Dilip sacked

India faced a troubled time Down Under in Australia as Rohit Sharma’s side lost 1-3 in the Test series, meaning they failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The performance of the coaching staff was closely monitored after India had earlier lost 0-3 at home against New Zealand, which all but ended India’s quest for a place in the coveted WTC final. However, according to an Indian Today report, Nayar along with T. Dilip and and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai have now parted ways with immediate effect.

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: 'Wish they checked bats when I was bowling', says SRH head coach Daniel Vettori

Advertisment

The decision comes in the midst of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving everyone in the Indian cricketing fraternity stunned. With Gautam Gambhir getting the nod as the Indian cricket team’s coach in July 2024 after the T20 World Cup success, he appointed Nayar as the batting coach while T. Dilip was retained as the fielding coach. Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel were also part of the coaching staff, but will remain in charge at least until the upcoming England tour in June.

Nayar had joined Gambhir’s coaching staff after the duo helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the IPL in 2024. However, it won’t be the case anymore with Gambhir now set to shuffle his backroom staff before the latest WTC cycle begins with the England tour starting on June 20.