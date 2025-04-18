Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson remains a doubtful starter for the side’s next IPL 2025 home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (Apr 19), head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed a day before the tie in Jaipur. Dravid added that the team is awaiting scan results on an injury to his side he suffered in the previous away clash against Delhi Capitals, which RR lost in the Super Over.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So, we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today, so we are waiting for the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury], we'll take a decision going forward, and we'll see what happens,” RR head coach Rahul Dravid said on Friday.

While chasing against DC, Sanju retired hurt midway through his innings on 31 off 19 balls. The RR opener appeared uncomfortable with a suspected side issue he suffered after attempting to cut DC spinner Vipraj Nigam, after which the RR physio checked on him. Though he faced the next ball, Samson retired soon after, leaving RR a batter short in the chase.

"It feels alright," Samson informed the broadcasters after the match. "I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We'll observe it tomorrow and see how it is."

Meanwhile, RR began IPL 2025 nursing a thumb injury he suffered against England during the bilateral series, playing the side’s first three matches purely as a batter. In his absence, RR’s India batter Riyan Parag captained the team, and should Samson remain unavailable for selection due to his latest injury, Parag would lead the team.

Sanju played as a batter, coming in as an Impact Sub in all matches, while Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in his absence.

RR under Parag

Under Parag’s captaincy, Rajasthan lost their tournament opener to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but returned to winning ways with a close victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their second home venue, Guwahati.

They then beat the Punjab Kings but lost the next three matches; currently, they sit at the eighth spot on the points table with two wins in seven contested matches.

