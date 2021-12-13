Rohit is countering every point intelligently: Ex-Pak captain reacts to Hitman's comments on Virat Kohli

Team India have gone through rapid changes post the T20 World Cup. While Rohit Sharma succeeded Virat Kohli as the T20I captain, after the latter had resigned post the T20 WC, Hitman also replaced Kohli as the ODI skipper recently (on December 8).

BCCI named Rohit as Kohli's successor in the limited-overs format whereas the former has also been promoted as the Test vice-captain. Ever since Kohli was entirely removed as the white-ball captain, there have been plenty of reactions on the whole development, on social media platforms and elsewhere.

Recently, Rohit also opened up on taking over from Virat and told on BCCI.tv, "He has put the team in a situation where there is no looking back. Those five years that he led the team, he led from the front every time we stepped on to the park. There was clear grit and determination to win every game. That was the message to the entire squad."

"We had a great time playing under him. I have played a lot of cricket with him and enjoyed each and every moment and I will still continue to do that. We need to keep getting better as a team and as individuals and that will be the focus for not just me but for the entire squad moving forward," he added.

Thus, impressed with Hitman's answers and way of handling things calmly, Pakistan's former captain Salman Butt has opened up on the whole captaincy change and lavished praise on Rohit in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Butt said, "Rohit Sharma is countering every point very intelligently. There are all kinds of talks floating on social media w.r.t. to the send-off (from captaincy) given to Kohli. Rohit Sharma has all the credentials (to take over the role); he is an outstanding player and a great captain and he was bound to take over next."

"It makes sense to have only a single captain in white-ball cricket. Somewhere down the line, Virat Kohli will also understand this. They have been the captain and vice-captain for several years. There should be no issue if they back each other. Rohit Sharma is trying to keep everything calm and cool. What he has said is also true as Kohli has raised the bar of Indian cricket with his intensity," he said.

Butt, however, also stated that Rohit can be a short-term captain as age is not on his age (being 34 at present). "Sharma could just be a short-term captain. Being 34 years old, the player is expected to play for only the next 3-4 years. I don't think any other player was ready apart from Sharma for the captaincy role at the moment," Butt concluded.

Rohit will take over as India's full-time limited-overs captain with the forthcoming South Africa ODIs, in the African nation. However, the 34-year-old is set to miss the three Tests versus the Proteas due to an injury he suffered recently during training in Mumbai, before India's departure to the African nation.