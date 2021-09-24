Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw? Brad Hogg names Indian youngster who 'could be future leader'

Former Aussie spin wizard Brad Hogg has made a bold prediction regarding India's potential captain in the future. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner feels Delhi Capitals (DC)' Shreyas Iyer has in it in him to lead the Men in Blue in the future.

Iyer played his first competitive game after a long break, post a shoulder injury, when the DC franchise locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final leg of IPL 2021, at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday (September 22). The right-hander, played under Rishabh Pant, to remain unbeaten on 47, off 41 balls, and guide his side to a comfortable eight-wicket win over SRH.

After the match, Hogg said on his Youtube channel, "He's come back from injury, he is under a lot of pressure, he did not get picked in the main T20 squad for India. The one thing that I saw in the press conference was that I'm thinking this guy could be a future leader for India."

Further lauding Iyer's game, Hogg added, "It was just the way that he went about the processes with his own game. He does not get too far ahead of himself. He's got his routines and processes that he goes through and he does not go away from that."

On the other hand, Iyer said in an official release post the SRH game, "It was a great feeling to be out there. It was like a story unfolding the way I wanted it to. It really felt special because I expected myself to come back into the team and perform. I am really happy with my performance."

DC retained Pant as the skipper for the remainder of IPL 2021 after he successfully led the franchise in the first leg of the ongoing edition. Pant took over after Iyer's injury, and, the latter has accepted the DC team management's decision wholeheartedly. The youngster is looking forward to help the franchise win its maiden IPL title in 2021.