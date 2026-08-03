/'Restaurant agreed to correct mistake,' says BFI president Ajay Singh on incorrect Indian map issue

The Indian restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, which came under fire for depicting incomplete map of India, has agreed to correct the mistake. The matter was raised by Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain who pointed out that the map of India on napkins and outside the Mister Singh's India - Home of Curry restaurant in Glagow is without North-East. Lovlina, who hails from North-East Indians state of Assam, was 'hurt' by it and pointed it out during the celebratory dinner for the Indian boxing contingent which won a total of 10 medals athe Commonwealth games 2026.

Indian restaurant in Glasgow to correct incomplete map

During the outing, Ajay Singh, president of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was also present at the restaurant and informed to the news agency PTI that the matter has been resolved amicably.

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"There was no confrontation. It was an aberration and we pointed that out, me and Lovlina. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it will be corrected," said Singh on the matter.

What did Lovlina say about it?

Lovlina was not really happy with the situation and posted a social media video about it in which she said: "Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much."