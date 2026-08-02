/India’s 7-Gold Boxing Rush at CWG 2026: Can they conquer Asian Games & LA28?

India’s highly successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 must serve only as a contextual springboard rather than a direct predictor for the Summer Games in Los Angeles in two years. Sweeping gold medals in disciplines like boxing, where India enjoyed a fruitful day (Aug 1) in Glasgow, winning 10 medals across different divisions and categories, is praiseworthy. Such nerve-wracking performances were motivating enough to push these boxers to deliver for India against all odds and top contenders, as during the Olympic Games. With the Games at the cusp of their memorable finish, India grabbed 39 medals across all events, 10 of which came in boxing alone, including seven gold medals.

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Boxing is perhaps India’s best shot at a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Although the medal tally drops during tournaments like the Asian Games, where the top-two ranked boxing teams, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, participate, India’s haul this time is impressive and must keep them alive in the race for a repeat show in Japan in the next six weeks.



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Moreover, the experience these boxers have gained by cruising through rounds and eventually putting their hands on the coveted gold medals injected a winning habit in them, which, if guided well, will take them places during the Asian Games and even the Olympics.

“Winning a gold medal for India is every athlete’s dream, and to be able to deliver it for the country at such a high level is the goal,” said Jaismine Lamboria, speaking exclusively to WION after beating Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the 57kg category.



While these are the stepping stones to success for such emerging boxers, Jaismine feels winning a gold at CWG will help them prepare better for success at the Asian Games and Olympics.



“The experience that we gained here at the Commonwealth Games is what will help us in the forthcoming major tournaments,” she added.

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