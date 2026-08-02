/EXCLUSIVE: Indian boxers 'hungrier' for Asian Games & LA28 after CWG success, says BFI Chief Ajay Singh

The Indian boxers scaled unparalleled heights on Saturday (Aug 1) at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) after returning with seven gold medals and three silvers in a historic feat. Both the women’s and men’s teams shone in the finals of their respective categories and stood tall, making themselves and their country proud. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh was the proudest, saying the contingent is ‘hungrier’ for more success at the upcoming Asian Games and the showpiece event – the Olympics in Los Angeles in two years.

Winning seven gold medals and three silvers in a single CWG edition has never been achieved before – marking it as an unbelievable yet splendid performance in Scotland this time.

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In an exclusive chat with WION a day after Indian boxers staged a dominant campaign, Ajay Singh sounded pleased with his contingent, but also remained cautious about what needs to be done to ensure India continues to stamp its authority in this discipline.



“We are very hungry; we are very, very hungry,” said elated Ajay Singh of India’s boxing contingent. “We have done exceptionally well; no country has achieved this (feat) ever in CWG history.



"We are also aware of many things that we need to do to become stronger and better. There are some categories that we need to do better at.



"We are very hungry for the Asian Games and LA28 Olympics; a lot needs to be done.



"I was very pleased with the boxing contingent, as everyone called their performance a stepping stone,” he concluded.

Women Boxers made India proud

Out of the seven gold medals, five belonged to the Indian women boxers. Starting with Preeti Pawar, she defeated Canada’s Scarlett Delgado via unanimous decision to win the top prize in the 54kg. Jaismine Lamboria, on the other hand, won her gold medal after beating Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the 57kg.



That, however, was just the beginning.



As the day progressed, several Indian boxers across different categories competed in their division’s final, with most, if not all, beating their opponents to win the coveted gold medals. Among those were three more women boxers – Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Choudhary. Priya beat Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a split decision (4-1) in the women’s 60kg final; Arundhati beat her English opponent Chantelle Reid in the 70kg category to win a gold medal. Sakshi, competing in the 51kg category, claimed her first CWG 2026 gold against England’s Ruby White on Saturday.

