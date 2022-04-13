'Remaining 10 were having lassi?': Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni getting credit for India's 2011 World Cup win

The memorable 2011 ODI World Cup triumph is one of the greatest moments in the history of Indian cricket. MS Dhoni-led India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a thrilling final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to bring an end to a 28-year-long drought for India's second ODI World Cup trophy.

In the final, India chased down the target of 276 runs with the help of two exceptional knocks from Gautam Gambhir and skipper Dhoni. While Gambhir set the stage for India's win with a stunning 97 off 122 balls, Dhoni slammed an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls to bag the Man of the Match award in the memorable summit clash.

Besides his unbeaten 91, Dhoni's iconic six to finish off the run chase against Sri Lanka in the final is etched in the memories of every Indian cricket fan. The former India captain has often been lauded by many for his exceptional leadership and amazing knock in the final which helped India win the 2011 ODI World Cup.

However, Dhoni getting praised for India's World Cup win hasn't gone down well with several former cricketers who were part of the World Cup-winning side. Recently, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned Dhoni getting all the credit for India's 2011 World Cup triumph and asked if the other ten players were there just to 'drink lassi'.

It all started when former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out how Delhi Capitals had played their first-ever IPL final under now-KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in 2020. Harbhajan didn't quite agree with Kaif's comments and asked - “Were the rest of the players playing gulli-danda?" before he went on to bring up the example of Dhoni getting credit for India's 2011 World Cup victory.

“When Australia wins the World Cup, the headlines are: ‘Australia won the World Cup’. When India won the World Cup at that time, everyone said, ‘MS Dhoni won the World Cup. Toh baaki ke 10 waha lassi peene gaye the (Were the remaining ten drinking lassi there)? What did the other 10 players do? What did Gautam Gambhir do?" - Harbhajan said.

"It’s a team game. When 7-8 players play well only then only your team will progress," the former India spinner added.

The playing XI that played the final of the 2011 World Cup never played together again for the Indian team. Only Dhoni, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Suresh Raina from the 2011 World Cup squad were part of the team's World Cup squad in 2015. India had reached the semi-finals at the 2015 ODI World Cup where they lost against Australia to bow out of the tournament.

Dhoni, who led India to memorable triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, remains the only captain to have won all three major limited-over ICC trophies as a skipper.