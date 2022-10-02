Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar earn maiden call-ups as India announce squad for South Africa ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's 16-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa at home. None of the players who are part of India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this month, are part of the ODI squad and are set to be rested.

In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma and limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will once again lead India in the ODIs. All-rounder Rajat Patidar and young fast bowler Mukesh Kumar have earned their maiden India call-ups for the ODI series against the Proteas.

Patidar has been rewarded for his heroics for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2022 and his consistent performances in the domestic circuit. The right-hand batter was a revelation for RCB last season with an impressive 333 runs in just 8 matches. Kuldeep, on the other hand, has continued his fine for the Rest of India in the ongoing Irani Trophy against Saurashtra.

Also Read: No like-to-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the world, let alone India: Shane Watson

While Dhawan will be the first-choice opener, it remains to be seen who will pair up with him on the top with India having plenty of options in the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, who are part of India's standby list for the T20 World Cup, are also part of the squad.

It will be a fresh-look bowling attack for India as almost all the regulars have been rested. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack alongside the likes of Mukesh, Avesh Khan and Chahar. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are the two specialist spinners in the squad.

Also Read: Fast bowlers who can replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

India's 16-man squad for South Africa ODI series:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.