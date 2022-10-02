No like-to-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the world, let alone India: Shane Watson

Australia legend Shane Watson has said there is no like-to-like replacement for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the world, let alone India. The former Aussie al-rounder believes it will be a huge loss for India if Bumrah fails to make the cut for the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia next month.

Bumrah's participation in the T20 World Cup remains in doubt after the Indian pacer recently suffered a back injury which ruled him out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home. No final decision has been taken on his participation yet but as per reports, he is all but set to miss the World Cup.

When asked about Bumrah's injury, Watson said there is no perfect replacement for Bumrah in world cricket at present. He hailed the Indian pacer as a great attacking bowler and equally good defensively while stating that his absence will hamper India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup title.

"If Jasprit Bumrah is not fit and not playing at this World Cup, then it would make it all the more difficult for Team India to win because Bumrah is as good as an attacking bowler and as defensive bowler as anyone in the world, let alone for India. He has got an incredible skill, it will be a huge loss," Watson told NDTV.

"There is no like-for-like replacement for Bumrah in the world, leave alone India. It is going to be very hard to find those defensive bowlers in trying to close the game when they are bowling last or close out an innings as well. That is going to be the real challenge. Some of the fast bowlers will be needed to step up and raise their hand, if India wants to get into the back end of the tournament," he added.

Bumrah has been one of India's best bowlers in T20Is over the last few years. While he can be destructive with the new ball, he has been exceptional in the death overs. The 28-year-old has 70 wickets to his name in 60 T20Is and was expected to play a key role for India at the T20 World Cup this year.

However, his back issues have been continuously troubling the fast bowler for a while now and it seems he might not be able to get fit in time to feature for India at the showpiece event down under.