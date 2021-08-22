Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler to miss remainder of IPL 2021, replacement announced

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday (August 21) announced that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who is a crucial part of the Sanju Samson-led side, will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Giving the reason behind the withdrawal, the franchise informed on its official Twitter handle that Buttler and his wife Louise are expecting a second child soon.

On the same post, Rajasthan Royals wished the cricketer as they wrote, "Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily."

The franchise also informed that they have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips as a replacement for Buttler.

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

As far as the points table is considered, Rajasthan Royals are fifth in the points table with six points from seven games. With 12 points, Delhi Capitals are atop of the standings and with 10 points CSK were placed second. Virat Kohli-led team have also gathered 10 points, but they are at third on the table based on net run rate.

Some of the members of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have already arrived in UAE and have begun training for the remainder of IPL 2021, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Overall, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The organisers have decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.