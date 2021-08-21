IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign Nathan Ellis, as Richardson and Meredith ruled out of UAE leg

Punjab Kings have signed Australian pacer Nathan Ellis after two of their star Aussie pacers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith were ruled out of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ellis attracted a lot of IPL franchises after he became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month.

Punjab Kings took to Twitter to confirm the signing on Friday. “We were not aware of the fitness status of Jhye and Riley until yesterday,” the PBKS team’s CEO Satish Menon was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

“We have signed Ellis as a replacement player. We will announce the second replacement in a day or two,” the franchise CEO added.

“We are in talks with a few players. Anil (Kumble, the head coach) will finalise one soon.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that IPL 2021 will resume on September 19.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will resume the season that will be played in the United Arab Emirates, with the first match being played in Dubai.

Dubai will host the first qualifier on October 10, whereas, the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively.

Dubai will host 13 IPL matches, while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host 10 and 8 matches respectively.