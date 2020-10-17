Proud of my performances: 'Superman' AB de Villiers reflect on his terrific form in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers was the difference between two sides as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While Rajasthan Royals posted a highly competitive total of 177/6 in 20 overs courtesy some great batting by Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith but it was de Villiers who took the game away from RR single-handedly with his incredible knock.

When RCB were struggling to even get close to RR’s total of 177, AB de Villiers brought his ‘A-game’ and smoked 55 not-out off 22 deliveries laced by six 6s and a boundary. He was supported well by Gurkeerat Singh Mann but the former South African captain stole the show.

Talking about his performance, de Villiers said he wants to show the owners that he is there for a good reason while adding he wants to put smiles on the faces of family, fans and those who play a big part in his career.

“Exteremly happy. Thought we didn't bowl well to be honest. Leaked some silly things. Couple of no balls which Yuzi doesn't do. But Virat and I spoke about it, the need to reset. Very very nervous, and erratic and all sorts of funny stuff. I get very stressed. I'm proud of my performances. Want to perform for my team. want to show owners I'm here for a good reason. Family watching, fans, all those things play a big part,” said de Villiers in the post-match presentation.

“I try to stick to my gameplans. It's a cat and mouse game. Honestly I didn't hit any one of them in the middle, but close enough to the middle. Luckily I got a couple over and made him nervous. We've had some good games, have had some average games as well. Have had six really good games in this tournament so far. Plenty of reason to be positive,” he added.

RCB now have 12 points to their name and are sitting third comfortably in IPL 2020 points table.

