IPL 2020: AB de Villiers' power-hitting helps Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Chris Morris and AB de Villiers help Royal Challengers Bangalore get their sixth victory in the 33rd match of Indian Premier League after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat. The openers (Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes) gave a decent start to the Royals. However, the 50-run partnership between the opening pair was broken after Chris Morris removed struggling Stokes. Chahal's back-to-back wickets in the eighth over brought RCB back in the game. Skipper Steve Smith's 57 runs off 36 balls kept Rajasthan strong and powered them to 177 by the end of the innings. Chris Morris was the best bowler for RCB as he scalped four wickets including the man in form Steve Smith.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a bad start with the bat as Aaron Finch has dismissed by the fourth over. However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a 79-run partnership to keep RCB in the contest. But back-to-back wickets of Kohli and Padikkal slowed the chase for RCB with 35 runs needed off the final two overs. However, AB de Villiers and Gurkeerat Mann's power-hitting in the final overs won them the match. De Villiers scored 55 runs off 22 balls.

With this win, Royal Challengers Bangalore stand on third with 12 points, whereas, Rajasthan sit on the seventh position with six points.