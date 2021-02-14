'Probably in the next tier': Alastair Cook lauds Rohit Sharma's aggressive knock

Former England skipper Alastair Cook lauded Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, after a stunning 161-run knock in the ongoing second Test match against England.

Rohit Sharma smashed 18 fours and 2 sixes during his aggressive knock. Cook talked about Sharma's aggression and stated that the prolific opener looked more in control of his innings and attacked when he wanted to.

"He is a little bit more attacking than I was. He is not quite Sehwag in terms of that kind of attack he (Sehwag) is probably is one of the most attacking and successful opening batsmen. Rohit is probably in the next tier of aggressiveness but he looked so controlled. In that innings, he wanted to attack when he wanted, everything looked quite controlled," said Cook on BBC's Test Match Special Podcast.

"The only obvious issue with Rohit is that line outside the off-stump, the way he got out in the first innings of the 1st Test match. His record away from home isn't great. That's where you need to target him but obviously, this pitch doesn't have that pace. In these conditions, he looked absolutely world-class. His stats in India averaging over 50 shows that," Cook added.

"He has only just started opening. He has batted a lot in the middle order. Only in the last little bit he has taken his one-day opening role, he has obviously opened a lot in one-day, into the red-ball (format)," said Cook.

"He is here to stay for a while. They like having him in the squad and he is in the team for that all-round package -- Clearly his runs and the manner he gets his runs, if he gets in, he is going to do what he has done today," he added.