Prithvi Shaw attack: Accused woman and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw found himself in a huge controversy when he had an unforgettable experience with a group of fans, who forced him for more selfies and later attacked him, and his friend, on the streets of Mumbai. Following this, the woman accussed -- a social media influencer named Sapna Gill -- along with three others find themselves in big trouble as they have been sent to judicial custody on Monday (February 20). The two-week judicial custody will commence on Monday following the wrap of the police custody. It is to be noted that Sapna was one of eight people arrested by Oshiwara Police in Mumbai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506).

Sapna and seven others were booked by the Oshiwara Police following a complaint by Prithvi Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav. Ashish made shocking claims that claimed the group of people attacked his car with baseball bats and even threatened of false cases if a sum of INR 50,000 was not given to them. The video of the incident had created a huge stir on social media platforms and went viral in a flash.

Sapna, however, denied all the allegations and claimed that Shaw tried to physically assault her and her friends. In addition, she pointed out that the Indian cricketer was carrying a stick with him during the incident.

It all started when Shaw had gone for a dinner outing in a five-star hotel in Santacruz on February 15. Just then, he met a group of fans who insisted on a selfie. At first, Shaw obliged two people with selfies, but the same group returned and asked for more pictures with the star cricketer. This time around, Shaw didn't entertain their requests as he stated that he has come to eat food with friends and wants to be left alone. On insistence, Shaw's friend called the manager of the hotel and reported the matter, according to the complaint. The complaint further revealed that the group of fans were asked to leave but they waited outside and attacked Shaw and his friend.