VIRAL: Prithvi Shaw faces nightmare experience with a fan, attacked for denying selfie - Watch

Prithvi Shaw Latest News: Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable experience with a fan on Wednesday (February 15) in Mumbai. Out for dinner with his friend, Shaw was attended by a fan who asked for a selfie. At first, the Indian opener agreed but when he was interrupted again, for more pictures, he asked them to leave him and complained to the manager of a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Shaw called the manager and asked him to take charge. When the manager asked the people to leave the restaurant, they were waiting for Shaw to come out and caught hold of him, and his friend, at a traffic signal. A huge scene was created as they vandalized Shaw’s friend Ashish Surendra Yadav’s car with baseball bats by smashing the front and rear windows. In addition, the dashing opener's friend was also asked to pay INR 50,000 to settle the matter; as mentioned in the police complaint.

As a result, the Oshiwara Police have booked as many as eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and using weapons for offences - 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, 506. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Here's the clip of the viral incident:

Please stay miles away from such people & such scenes @PrithviShaw 🙏

pic.twitter.com/rwRFk73F4Q — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 16, 2023 ×

Shaw eventually had to take another car to leave the scene whereas his friend Ashish filed a complaint at the Oshiwara Police station. This incident would've surely disturbed the young Indian cricketer who was out for dinner but ended up having a scary encounter with a group of fans. The fans certainly crossed their limits but the fans have challenged the allegations levied on them.

As per reports, there were two fans -- a woman and a man -- involved in the case. The lady, an Instagram model named Sapna Gill's lawyer spoke to the media after the incident and dropped a huge bomb. He claimed that Shaw assaulted the woman. Hence, it seems that the case is not going to die down anytime soon.