Former Pakistan spinner wants MS Dhoni as India's chief selector after Chetan Sharma TV sting operation

On Tuesday (February 14), the cricketing fraternity was left shellshocked with the revelations made by BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma during a sting operation carried out by Zee Media. In the TV sting, Chetan spoke at length about certain Indian players taking injections to play despite not being fully fit, Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli alleged rift, Virat Kohli's fallout with former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and more.

Following the staggering chaims made by Chetan Sharma, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called for MS Dhoni to take over as the BCCI chief selector. In an interview with India.com, Kaneria opined that since Dhoni, the former Indian captain, is one of the most respected and celebrated figures in Indian cricket and has a fantastic cricketing brain, the BCCI should hire him as the next chief selector.

Kaneria claimed, "First, bring MS Dhoni on the table, have a word with him, whats his plan and how he will go as a chief selector. Now is the time for BCCI — Roger Binny and Jay Shah — to take a avery strict action and to have a new selection commitee, to have new people on board. MS Dhoni, one of the fantastic cricketers, people say that the brain of MS Dhoni is amazing. He added, "So why not have that kind of guy in the chief selector arena or some other position to sit and monitorise the players?"

Following Chetan's claims in the TV sting operation, no official statement has come from the BCCI. Nonetheless, one of the board officials has reacted to the whole controversy and feels Sharma spoke too much. The source added that in reality, none of the senior Indian players interact with him.

"No player or selector will be comfortable in sharing a cordial relationship even with well meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.