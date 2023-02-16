Former Pakistan spinner wants MS Dhoni as India's chief selector after Chetan Sharma TV sting operation
After Chetan Sharma's sting operation stunned the cricketing fraternity, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called for MS Dhoni to take over as the chief selector.
On Tuesday (February 14), the cricketing fraternity was left shellshocked with the revelations made by BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma during a sting operation carried out by Zee Media. In the TV sting, Chetan spoke at length about certain Indian players taking injections to play despite not being fully fit, Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli alleged rift, Virat Kohli's fallout with former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and more.
Following the staggering chaims made by Chetan Sharma, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called for MS Dhoni to take over as the BCCI chief selector. In an interview with India.com, Kaneria opined that since Dhoni, the former Indian captain, is one of the most respected and celebrated figures in Indian cricket and has a fantastic cricketing brain, the BCCI should hire him as the next chief selector.
Following Chetan's claims in the TV sting operation, no official statement has come from the BCCI. Nonetheless, one of the board officials has reacted to the whole controversy and feels Sharma spoke too much. The source added that in reality, none of the senior Indian players interact with him.
"No player or selector will be comfortable in sharing a cordial relationship even with well meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
At present, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is gearing up for the second Test versus Australia which will get underway on Friday (February 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.