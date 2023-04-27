Premier League: Manchester United ready for KO punch as Spurs' Champions League hopes hang in balance
Tottenham Hotspur’s top four hopes could come to an end on Thursday, April 17 evening as they take on Manchester United in the Premier League. Spurs who have gone with a recent turmoil of results, has seen them stay behind in the race for the Champions League football while United could land a major blow to their credentials and end their pursuit with a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will also mark the start of Ryan Mason’s second tenure as caretaker manager and will look to start on a high.
United ready for the big one
Having secured their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday after beating Brighton on penalties, confidence will be high in the team ranks. The Red Devils can land a final knockout blow to the Spurs as a defeat will all but end their hopes of finishing in the top four. Spurs started the season positively, but a change in manager and injuries to key players have seen them drop important points.
On the horizon, if Spurs win the contest they can narrow down the gap between them and United to within three points. Spurs will bank on the services of key man Harry Kane who has notched 24 goals while the disappointing defeat against Newcastle on Sunday came as a hard pill to swallow. Spurs were 0-5 down after just 20 minutes and were left to rue the bad start that saw them pick up their worse defeat of the season.
Bruno Fernandes is doubtful, but the images do not look good for the Portuguese, who could join Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Lisandro Martinez (foot) and Raphael Varane (ankle) on the injury list.
On the flip side, Hugo Lloris is yet again set to start on the bench while Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma remain long-term absentees.
The evening will also see the basement boys Southampton take on Bournemouth while Everton host Newcastle United in another big contest of the evening. The fixtures on Thursday evening are set to have a bearing on both the Champions League and relegation places in the league.
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:
Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Martial, Rashford
