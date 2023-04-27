Premier League: Manchester United ready for KO punch as Spurs' Champions League hopes hang in balance

Tottenham Hotspur’s top four hopes could come to an end on Thursday, April 17 evening as they take on Manchester United in the Premier League. Spurs who have gone with a recent turmoil of results, has seen them stay behind in the race for the Champions League football while United could land a major blow to their credentials and end their pursuit with a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will also mark the start of Ryan Mason’s second tenure as caretaker manager and will look to start on a high.

United ready for the big one

Having secured their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday after beating Brighton on penalties, confidence will be high in the team ranks. The Red Devils can land a final knockout blow to the Spurs as a defeat will all but end their hopes of finishing in the top four. Spurs started the season positively, but a change in manager and injuries to key players have seen them drop important points.