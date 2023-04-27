BCCI reveals Annual Player Retainership for women's team, Harmanpreet, Mandhana retain Grade A category

Also Read: When MS Dhoni lost his cool, invaded ground over controversial no-ball call in RR-CSK IPL 2019 tie

In the BCCI press release, it stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season."

Women's cricket is surely on the rise in the country. Over the years, it has made rapid strides. Last year, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, in a historic announcement, revealed that the match fees will be the same for both women and men. "I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” Shah said.