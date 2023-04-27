BCCI reveals Annual Player Retainership for women's team, Harmanpreet, Mandhana retain Grade A category
On Thursday (April 27), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Annual Player Retainership list where captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana retained the Grade A category.
On Thursday (April 27), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the annual player retainership for the senior women's team for the 2022-23 season. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur -- who led her franchise Mumbai Indians (MI to the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) -- and her deputy Smriti Mandha along with all-rounder Deepti Sharma have retained their Grade A category whereas the likes of Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are in the Grade B category.
Meanwhile, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, and Yastika Bhatia find themselves in the Grade C category.
In the BCCI press release, it stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season."
Women's cricket is surely on the rise in the country. Over the years, it has made rapid strides. Last year, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, in a historic announcement, revealed that the match fees will be the same for both women and men. "I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” Shah said.
“The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” he added.
This year, WPL's commencement also made heads turn. The inaugural edition was a huge hit among cricket fans in the country.