When MS Dhoni lost his cool, invaded ground over controversial no-ball call in RR-CSK IPL 2019 tie

Match 37 of the IPL 2023 edition will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on Thursday (April 27). This will be the reverse fixture as Rajasthan defeated CSK by three runs when the two sides last met, early this season, in Chennai. However, this will be the first time when both sides will lock horns at the venue after their high-voltage clash in IPL 2019.

During RR's home game versus the then-defending champions CSK, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side posted 151 for 7 after being asked to bat first. In reply, CSK rode on fifties from Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu whereas timely hits from Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner saw their side past the finish line by four wickets in a riveting match that went down to the wire. Nonetheless, the game is best remembered for Dhoni losing his cool and invading the ground over a controversial no-ball call from the on-field umpire.

During the fourth delivery of the final over from Ben Stokes, with eight required for a win, the all-rounder bowled a full toss and Santner-Jadeja snatched two runs. At first, umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled a no ball as he felt the ball was above the waist height of Santner. However, the leg-umpire Bruce Oxenford overruled the decision as he had the better view.

This led to a furious Dhoni, who got out in the previous ball, storming into the ground and having an argument with Oxenford. After a lot of chaos, Oxenford's decision remained final even though replays suggested it was a no-ball.

Here's the video of Dhoni's argument with the umpires: Angry MSD 🔥



CSK vs RR always remind me of this moment. Rarest scene ever in Ms Dhoni's career. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/N5fc3V6e4n — Hemil Jodhani (@HemilJodhani) April 12, 2023 × After the no-ball drama, Santner-Jadeja ran two in the following delivery before Stokes bowled a wide with the equation now reading three off the last ball. The New Zealander smashed a six on the final delivery to take his side to a memorable win but Dhoni losing his cool and storming into the ground remained a huge talking point throughout the season.