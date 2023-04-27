When MS Dhoni lost his cool, invaded ground over controversial no-ball call in RR-CSK IPL 2019 tie
Story highlights
During RR's home game versus the then-defending champions CSK in IPL 2019, MS Dhoni stormed into the ground and was involved in an argument with the umpires over a controversial no-ball call.
Match 37 of the IPL 2023 edition will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on Thursday (April 27). This will be the reverse fixture as Rajasthan defeated CSK by three runs when the two sides last met, early this season, in Chennai. However, this will be the first time when both sides will lock horns at the venue after their high-voltage clash in IPL 2019.
During RR's home game versus the then-defending champions CSK, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side posted 151 for 7 after being asked to bat first. In reply, CSK rode on fifties from Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu whereas timely hits from Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner saw their side past the finish line by four wickets in a riveting match that went down to the wire. Nonetheless, the game is best remembered for Dhoni losing his cool and invading the ground over a controversial no-ball call from the on-field umpire.
During the fourth delivery of the final over from Ben Stokes, with eight required for a win, the all-rounder bowled a full toss and Santner-Jadeja snatched two runs. At first, umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled a no ball as he felt the ball was above the waist height of Santner. However, the leg-umpire Bruce Oxenford overruled the decision as he had the better view.
This led to a furious Dhoni, who got out in the previous ball, storming into the ground and having an argument with Oxenford. After a lot of chaos, Oxenford's decision remained final even though replays suggested it was a no-ball.
Here's the video of Dhoni's argument with the umpires:
Angry MSD 🔥— Hemil Jodhani (@HemilJodhani) April 12, 2023
CSK vs RR always remind me of this moment. Rarest scene ever in Ms Dhoni's career. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/N5fc3V6e4n
After the no-ball drama, Santner-Jadeja ran two in the following delivery before Stokes bowled a wide with the equation now reading three off the last ball. The New Zealander smashed a six on the final delivery to take his side to a memorable win but Dhoni losing his cool and storming into the ground remained a huge talking point throughout the season.
Another high-voltage clash is expected between CSK and RR at Jaipur on Thursday evening (April 27). At present, Dhoni & Co. are the table-toppers whereas Sanju Samson's RR occupy the third spot in the points table.