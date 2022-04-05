PakvsAus: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I - IST time and streaming details

Australia tour of Pakistan has been an engaging series. After the three-match Test series ended with Pat Cummins & Co. winning 1-0, Aaron Finch-led Men in Yellow had a 1-0 lead in the following three ODIs before Babar Azam & Co. came from behind to win the series 2-1.

The action now moves to the one-off T20I. Both sides will be eager to get into the T20 mode and end the series on a high. For Finch-led Aussies, they are without the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, etc. and will bank on their second-stringed squad to take them to a win.

For Pakistan, the hosts will rely on their famous trio -- Md Rizwan, Babar, Shaheen Afridi -- whereas Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, etc. will also like to make a mark in the solitary T20I, keeping this year's World Cup in mind.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match taking place?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2022 (Tuesday).

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I taking place?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

At what time Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I taking place?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will kick off at 9:00 pm (IST).

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live on TV?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming?

The Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Liv app and the website.