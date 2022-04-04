WATCH: Pakistan players hilariously fall on winner's board during celebrations post series win vs Australia

Pakistan crushed Australia by nine wickets in the final third ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. Pacers Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf shone with the ball as Pakistan bundled out Australia for a paltry 210 runs before chasing down the target with as many as 12.1 overs to spare.

It was a brilliant all-round performance from the Babar Azam-led side, who completed a remarkable comeback to win the series 2-1 after losing the first game by a big margin. While Pakistan's on-field performance was lauded by many, the players hilariously fell on the winner's board during the celebrations post their win.

During their celebrations, the players sitting in the front row hilariously tumbled on the winner's board leaving the commentators in splits. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media as the players were quick to gather themselves and continue with the celebrations.

Watch video:

Talking about the game, Australia got off to a poor start after the visitors lost the toss and were asked to bat first. They lost both their openers - skipper Aaron Finch and Travis Head on ducks before Marnus Labuschagne was also dismissed cheaply on just 4 off 10 balls. Australia were quickly reduced to 6/3 inside the first six overs before Marcus Stoinis and Ben McDermott combined to steady the ship.

The duo added 53 runs for the fourth wicket before departing in quick succession. Wicket-keeper batter Alzex Carey then slammed a half-century and combined with Sean Abbott (49) to help the Aussies post a fighting total of 210 runs on the board. Pakistan chased down the target without breaking a sweat with the help of a magnificent century from captain Babar Azam.

While Babar scored an unbeaten 105 off 115 balls, opener Imam-ul-Haq slammed 89 off 100 deliveries to help Pakistan get over the line with as many as 12.1 overs to spare. The two teams will now lock horns in a one-off T20I game at the same venue.