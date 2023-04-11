'Pakistan will not accept any...': PCB chief Najam Sethi's FIRM STANCE on Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights

A lot has been said and written about the Asia Cup 2023. While Pakistan are the originals host for the showpiece event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced last year that Team India won't travel to their neighbouring country (due to both nations' strained political relation). Since then, a lot of speculations have been raised with regard to where the continental tournament will be held, which is set to take place in September ahead of this year's ODI World Cup in India.

Firstly, it was said that the tournament will move to UAE with Pakistan to remain as the hosts. Last year, Sri Lanka remained the host but the competition was held in the UAE. However, multiple reports suggested that a hybrid model will be followed for Asia Cup, with India to play their encounters elsewhere. Now, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has shared his firm stance on Asia Cup hosting rights.

"We have made it very clear that unless the Asia Cup is held on a hybrid model like we have proposed, that is India playing its matches at an offshore venue and Pakistan hosting the remaining games at home, we will not accept any other schedule and neither play," he said as quoted by India Today.

"We will not lose our hosting rights. Security is no excuse for them now and we have told them if their government is not giving them clearance to play in Pakistan, show us some written proof of this," Sethi said.