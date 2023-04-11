Not Dhawan or Buttler! Shastri names THIS Indian youngster who can break Kohli's 973-run IPL record

Virat Kohli has so far scored two fifties in three games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. The three-time runners-up will rely on Kohli throughout the season as they look to end their IPL-trophy drought this time around in IPL 2023. In 2016 edition, the then RCB skipper Kohli was in sublime form as he ended with a whopping 973 runs in 16 games -- including four centuries - as he took his franchise to the final, where they lost to the eventual champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Kohli's 973 runs remains the most scored by a batter in any IPL season. Recently, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri named India's young star Shubman Gill, who represents the one-time winners Gujarat Titans (GT), to break Kohli's massive IPL record.

Speaking during a Q/A session on Star Sports, Shastri said, "He has to be an opening batsman, because only then will he get many opportunities to score runs. I feel it is Shubman Gill because he is in good form and also because he plays at the top of the order. So he will get a good number of opportunities to score runs."

Shastri further opined, "The pitches are good, so if he can score 80-100 runs consecutively in two or three innings, then at that point only he will already have 300-400 runs.

"According to me, it is very difficult to break the record, because 900-plus runs is huge. But one thing is opening batsmen will get two extra matches and two extra innings, so they can only break this record if it is possible", he added.

Gill has so far scored 116 runs, including a fifty, at a strike rate of 145. Meanwhile, Gill-starrer GT have won twice and lost a game after three encounters as they occupy the fourth spot in the points table.