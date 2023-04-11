'From 42 to 50...' - After Babar, Doull slams Virat Kohli for being 'concerned about personal milestone'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition on Monday evening (April 10). In a high-scoring thriller, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Faf du Plessis-led RCB posted a mammoth 212 for 2, riding on fifties from Virat Kohli (61), Faf (79*) and Glenn maxwell (59), but Nicholas Pooran's 62 (19) and Marcus Stoinis' 65 (30) paved the way for Lucknow's one-wicket win on the final ball of the contest.

While RCB batters gave their bowlers a big score to defend, former cricketers and experts believe they still fell short of a winning score. Iconic commentator Harsha Bhogle shared a tweet where he wrote, "This game confirms everything we have been talking about strike rates. Kohli 61(44), eventual SR of 139 but got 16(15) at the end. Du Plessis 79(46) eventual SR of 172 but was 33(30). Those balls don't come back. And #RCB were short in the end. It is not about the eventual SR."

Simon Doull, former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator, also took a jibe at Kohli during the RCB innings. Doull said on-air, "Virat Kohli started off like a train. He was hammering shots. But from 42 to 40 the took 10 balls. He's concerned about his personal milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You’ve got to keep going."

“Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first,” Doull added.