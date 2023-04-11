FACT-CHECK: Truth behind CSK bowler Tushar Deshpande's 'Rohit Sharma's wicket is easy' remark

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the better of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first meeting in IPL 2023, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 08 (Saturday). The MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army opted to bowl first and rode on Ravindra Jadeja's 3 for 20, Mitchell Santner's 2 for 28 and Tushar Deshpande's 2 for 31 restricted the MI line-up for 157 for 8. Ajinkya Rahane led the charge for CSK with a fine 27-ball 61, laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes at 225.93, as CSK chased down the total with seven wickets to spare.

After the match, Dhoni would have been a satisfied captain as CSK's inexperienced bowling attack looked very good in contrast to their previous two outings. After Dhoni had cheekily warned the bowlers of bowling fewer extra deliveries post their home game versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) , where they leaked 18 extras (13 wides, three no-balls), they were very economical and disciplined and ended with only eight extras (five wides, zero no-ball). Tushar Deshpande, who returned with 2 for 45 vs LSG, ended with 2 for 31 (3) in the MI game. He dismissed Rohit with a peach off delivery and also removed Tim David later.

He rattled Rohit's stumps with a delivery that angled in on a back of a length and cleaned up Hitman's timber as he showed no foot movement and fell for his tentativeness. A day after the game, Deshpande was severely trolled for his alleged 'getting Rohit Sharma's wicket is easy. He is not someone like Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers' comment as per multiple reports. The pacer's statement demeaning the Indian captain went viral in no time and led to his criticism from all quarters. But, did Deshpande really make such a comment on Rohit?

Tushar Deshpande's Instagram story on misquotes happening on his name. pic.twitter.com/AbWUfqpHNl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2023 ×

HERE's THE TRUTH

Two days post his criticism, Deshpande has cleared the air on his rumoured statement. Taking to Instagram, the CSK pacer wrote in his Instagram story, "I have absolute respect for all the legends mentioned above. I did not, would not, make any such demeaning statements. Stop spreading fake news."