ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan players not playing in IPL is a disadvantage, feels Mickey Arthur

Ahead of Pakistan's must-win ODI World Cup clash versus New Zealand, on Saturday (Nov 4), team's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur feels Pakistani players not playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a disadvantage. Arthur said, while speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru, that Pakistan have had to adapt to new conditions rapidly in the ongoing World Cup in India.

On being asked whether Pakistan players not featuring in the IPL -- since 2009 due to both the nations' strained political relations -- has been a disadvantage, Arthur was quick to agree but said he is not making any excuses. "No excuse, but it has been. And the interesting thing has been that every ground we've been to has been a new venue for our players, which is exciting. The players have really embraced that and they've enjoyed that fact because they've watched IPL on TV and they've seen test matches at iconic grounds like Eden Gardens, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai. So, for them to play it, it's been really exciting for them," Arthur said.

Arthur further opined, "Of course, it is the first time they're playing there, so it has taken a little bit to get used to the conditions."

He also opened up on Babar Azam-led Men in Green's ordinary run in the World Cup, where they have won three and lost four games. "Every game we go into, we want to win. And I'll be brutally honest, I don't think we've played to our full potential this tournament yet. I thought the Bangladesh game is the first game where we actually put a complete game together. We batted beautifully, bowled beautifully, and fielded beautifully, which in all the other games, we've done one or two disciplines OK, but our other disciplines let us down," the South African mentioned.

"So, I'd like to say we're peaking, but the preparation of the guys and the attitude of the guys' will to get better every day, that has been exceptional. So, I can't fault anybody in terms of that. But we found our best game against Bangladesh and I just hope that's not too late for us," Arthur added.