ODI World Cup 2023: Ex-England skipper Mike Atherton eager to see if South Africa bats AGGRESSIVELY vs India

Former England skipper Mike Atherton has called the current Indian pace attack as the 'best he has ever seen.' The comments come on the back of India pacers menacing display of bowling where they bowled out Sri Lanka for 55 in a chase of 358 during an ODI World Cup 2023 match on November 4.

"They've looked the best team by a country mile,” Atherton said on the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast.

"They've got the best bowling attack. That's really the thing that has stood out for me.

“They're a very good all-round side, obviously, but to watch them tonight against Sri Lanka here in Mumbai, and then the way they bowled against England in Lucknow, those seamers are making early in-roads and then making life much easier for the spinners.”

"It's a fantastic attack. I think the quality and depth of the Indian pace bowling is the thing that's changed dramatically, really, since I played here,” he added.

"I'm not sure I've seen a better pace attack than the one India are putting out right now."

Atherton, while comparing the current lot of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah to older India pace attacks, he said: "(Javagal) Srinath and (Venkatesh) Prasad, when I played, were very good, Zaheer Khan obviously. They've had very, very good bowlers but this three, backed up by the two spinners, it's a really top quality all-round attack right now.

"It's going to be a taster of what may be to come in the knockout stages,” Atherton said.

Talking about India's next ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa, Atherton said it'll be interesting to see if the Proteas can bat as aggressively as it has been doing.

"Whether the players can hold their nerve, whether South Africa can still bat as aggressively and as well against India's pace attack, that remains to be seen. It'll be a good pointer to what's to come.”