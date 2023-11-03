PCB chief Zaka Ashraf accused of 'misdoing and unconstitutional decisions' by his committee member

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf has been accused of 'flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions' by Zulfiqar Malik, a member of his own management committee. Ashraf made the allegations in an email marked to the Prime Minister's Office and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPL) ministry as well. The developments, including the content of email, were reported by ESPNCricinfo.

As per the email, Malik accused the PCB chief of following irregularities and wrongdoings:

Failing its legal, prescribed mandate, which was to manage only the board's daily affairs and not make long-term decisions

Ignoring directives from the IPC to hold board elections so that the interim set-up finishes, and a chairman is appointed

Failing to provide his degree certificate, which is a prerequisite for becoming a PCB chairman

Allowing his son Chaudhry Khan Mohammad to meddle informally in board matters

Misusing the office of the PCB election commissioner to carry out political victimisation of opponents and running rigged elections in regions

As for reason of writing this email, Malik wrote: "I have noted some flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions by management that I wish to bring on record."

And, the email was written "to absolve myself from the unconstitutional decisions and wrongdoings which have taken place over the period of time without consultation or approval of most members."

The four-month tenure of Zaka Ashraf lead administration will be completing on November 5 and there's no clarity over who takes over next in the round of 'musical chair.'

The PCB, in response to the mail, has also issued a statement, which read: "Every decision is taken according to the constitution."

"Matters between IPC and PCB are internal and PCB would not like to offer a comment on its dealings with IPC," the board added.