Mohammed Shami has been on song in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 14 wickets in just three matches including two five-fors. Against Sri Lanka on November 4 in Mumbai, the game was already done when Shami came on to bowl with the batting side down four wickets down for 14 runs in nine overs. Shami then bowled his first over and expedited the fall with a double wicket maiden over.

Reeling at 21/6, Sri Lanka just could not survive the sensational display of pace bowling by Shami as he took his third wicket in his second over. For his first three wickets, Shami had given away just one run in the two overs he bowled. He came back in the next over and cleaned up the most experienced Sri Lankan batter Angelo Matthews with a peach - his fourth wicket on the night.

After missing out on a potential five-for in India's last match, Shami was on point against Lanka as he dismissed Kasun Rajitha for his fifth wicket - his third five-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cups. He now has most wickets for India in the ODI World Cups - 45 in 13 games. Have a look at all this five wickets below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Coming in to the side after India had already won four matches, Shami took a five-for in his first match, against New Zealand in Dharamsala. In the next match against New Zealand, Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul as India defended a modest 229.

Batting first after losing the toss, India posted a humongous 358/7 in 50 overs on the back the fifties by Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82). Sri Lanka's chase was rattled on the first ball itself with Jasprit Bumrah taking a wicket on the first of the innings.