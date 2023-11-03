LIVE TV
ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | Mohammed Shami's all five wickets vs SL as he tops wicket-taking chart for India

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Mohammed Shami took a five-for vs Sri Lanka in 2023 ODI World Cup. Photograph:(Instagram)

Story highlights

For his first three wickets, Shami had given away just one run in the two overs he bowled. After missing out on a potential five-for in India's last match, Shami was on point against Lanka as he dismissed Kasun Rajitha for his fifth wicket

Mohammed Shami has been on song in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 14 wickets in just three matches including two five-fors. Against Sri Lanka on November 4 in Mumbai, the game was already done when Shami came on to bowl with the batting side down four wickets down for 14 runs in nine overs. Shami then bowled his first over and expedited the fall with a double wicket maiden over.

Reeling at 21/6, Sri Lanka just could not survive the sensational display of pace bowling by Shami as he took his third wicket in his second over. For his first three wickets, Shami had given away just one run in the two overs he bowled. He came back in the next over and cleaned up the most experienced Sri Lankan batter Angelo Matthews with a peach - his fourth wicket on the night.

After missing out on a potential five-for in India's last match, Shami was on point against Lanka as he dismissed Kasun Rajitha for his fifth wicket - his third five-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cups. He now has most wickets for India in the ODI World Cups - 45 in 13 games. Have a look at all this five wickets below:

Coming in to the side after India had already won four matches, Shami took a five-for in his first match, against New Zealand in Dharamsala. In the next match against New Zealand, Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul as India defended a modest 229.

Batting first after losing the toss, India posted a humongous 358/7 in 50 overs on the back the fifties by Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82). Sri Lanka's chase was rattled on the first ball itself with Jasprit Bumrah taking a wicket on the first of the innings.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj then reminded Sri Lanka the horrors of Asia Cup 2023 final as he took two wickets in his first and innings' second over. India, in the end, eventually romped to a 302-win and became the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

